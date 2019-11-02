AceD (ACED) Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a market capitalization of $68,925.00 and $16.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008167 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,133,178 coins and its circulating supply is 9,131,578 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

