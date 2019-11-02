Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 116,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,303. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $843.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 170.47% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 335,111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

