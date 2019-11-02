Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

