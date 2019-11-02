Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issues Earnings Results

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 441.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACIA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $176,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,757 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.