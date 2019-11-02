Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 5,177 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.41 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.