Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

