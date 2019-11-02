Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.21.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.