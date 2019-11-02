Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.21.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

