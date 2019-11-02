AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-8.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.90.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,199,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Insiders have acquired 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

