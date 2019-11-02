ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 21.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.