AAR’s (AIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.38.

AIR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 120,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,718. AAR has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AAR by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

