Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Get Aaron's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.