Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $78.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.