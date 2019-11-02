$67.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to report $67.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.54 million and the highest is $70.84 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $60.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $265.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $274.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $278.38 million, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $292.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Hamwee bought 22,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $757,519.44. Also, COO John Kline bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 444,298 shares of company stock worth $6,355,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 475,629 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 254,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

