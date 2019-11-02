6,112 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

