5,640 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

