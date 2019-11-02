483 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 483 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.15.

NYSE DECK traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.