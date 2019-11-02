4,601 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.30. 3,872,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,679,604. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.