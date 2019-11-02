$38.76 Million in Sales Expected for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will post $38.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $38.82 million. The Rubicon Project posted sales of $29.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year sales of $156.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.39 million to $157.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $181.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $339,625. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. 433,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,150. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

