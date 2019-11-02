378 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,990,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in WEX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,223,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 211,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,370,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,214,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,694,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 437,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,295. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

