37,294 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.97. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.