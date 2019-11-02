$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to report $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $13.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. YPF has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

