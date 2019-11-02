2,617 Shares in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $435,000.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

