1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

SRCE stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Afleck-Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

