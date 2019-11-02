1,965 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 171,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,013,000 after buying an additional 153,378 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,207,000 after buying an additional 1,506,384 shares during the period.

EEM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,527,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,941,422. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

