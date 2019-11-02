17,957 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

