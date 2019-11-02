1,241 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 766,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after buying an additional 58,807 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,823. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.