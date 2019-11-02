1,055 Shares in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.