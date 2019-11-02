1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $14.26, 804,368 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 365,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,281,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.