$0.71 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

NYSE USPH traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $145.12. 68,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $145.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $506,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.