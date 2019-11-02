$0.23 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,977,000 after acquiring an additional 261,019 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 30.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,736,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 130,306 shares during the last quarter.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.00. 763,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

