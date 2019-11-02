$0.17 EPS Expected for Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.13. Synergy Resources posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRCI shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SRCI stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Synergy Resources has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

