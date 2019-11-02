$0.11 EPS Expected for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings. Genesis Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesis Energy.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of GEL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,723. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Genesis Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 180,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 120.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.