-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.93 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

