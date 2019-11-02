$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.12. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Turner bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,300 shares of company stock worth $338,303. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 217,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,375. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

