Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,525. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,799.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.