Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $17.78 Million in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 301,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,000. First American Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 49,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in First American Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 99,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 630,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,418. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.