Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $13.79 Million in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 337,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,420 in the last three months.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 7,494,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,888. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. LYFT’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LYFT to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

