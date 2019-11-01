Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

NYSE MA traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $279.05. 2,879,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

