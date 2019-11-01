Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $143,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. 2,300,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

