Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $175,000 Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 347,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $205,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $139,905.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,743. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,591. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

