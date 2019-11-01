Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 665 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 23.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 100.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $9,394,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 56,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 533,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.