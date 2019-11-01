ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million.

Shares of NYSE ZVO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 18,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,394. ZovioInc . has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on ZovioInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.