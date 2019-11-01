Zoomba (ZBA) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub. Zoomba has a market cap of $38,741.00 and $12.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zoomba has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00699774 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029879 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003988 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000471 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002311 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 23,353,153 coins and its circulating supply is 23,119,670 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

