ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Stock Price Up 18.2%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s stock price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 1,220,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 784,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

