ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Up 5.7%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46, approximately 1,597,282 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,739,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,086.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 378,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 346,763 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.