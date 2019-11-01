Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 27,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $135,811.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,620.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $391,189. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.