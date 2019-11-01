Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.39.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $58,372.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $3,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares in the company, valued at $103,289,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,648 shares of company stock worth $19,617,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

