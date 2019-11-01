Zacks Investment Research Upgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Buy

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

II-VI stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. II-VI has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 262,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,396,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

