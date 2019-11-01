Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “Hold”

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 1,529,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,736. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,867,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,425 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $69,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,350 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

