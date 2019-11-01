Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

