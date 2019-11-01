Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 target price on Caleres and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE CAL opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Caleres by 128.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Caleres by 267.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Caleres by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

